CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic on Interstate 81 has been disrupted in both directions due to two separate crashes near Carlisle.

According to PennDOT, there is a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound between Exit 47: PA 34 – HANOVER ST and Exit 52A: US 11 NORTH – NEW KINGSTOWN. There is a shoulder closed. At least one motorcycle was involved in this crash.

The southbound lanes in the same area of I-81 are also closed. There is a Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 52: US 11/TO I-76 TURNPIKE – MIDDLESEX and Exit 49: PA 641 – HIGH ST. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused that accident at this time.

Traffic cameras near the scene show that traffic is at a standstill on the southbound lanes.

No word on any injuries at this time.