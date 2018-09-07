Music school gets major lift from Day of Caring

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) - Keystone Musical Art Center was filled with the sound of helping hands on Friday.

Volunteers taking part in the United Way Day of Caring spent the day soundproofing walls, cleaning bathrooms, and repairing a handicap ramp for those who benefit from the music therapy program.

The nonprofit music school opened its doors in Camp Hill last September, but with a long list of repairs, it couldn't offer summer camp to young musicians.

"We tried everything and there was just no way to make it work, so we're really looking forward to making this happen next year," KMAC director Terry Selders said.

With the help of the volunteers, the center will be able to hold youth classes by the end of the year.

"We want to offer programs for all age groups for everyone, regardless of income or regardless of anything," Selders said. "If you want music lessons, we want you to come here."