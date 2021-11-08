New, affordable housing in Carlisle proves the need for more units

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two brand-new, two-story townhomes, conveniently located by LeTort Park and Elementary School in Carlisle, are now ready for two families to love.

The just-completed homes, at 157 and 159 East South Street, have taken the place of a vacant, dilapidated house that was demolished to make way for new construction.

The project was spearheaded by the not-for-profit Tri-County Housing Development Corporation (TCHDC), in conjunction with Carlisle Borough and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Cumberland County.

The blighted property was beyond repair, leading to its acquisition for demolition and transformation in May of 2020. Funding for this project was provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“Families in search of affordable housing are welcome to tour this beautiful new, affordably priced duplex, conveniently located across from the elementary school and right down the street from the ducks, geese, and playground of LeTort Park. It’s a great joy to see this beautiful block cleaned up, revitalized, and ready for two families to enjoy,” Gary Lenker, TCHDC Executive Director, said.

TCHDC is a not-for-profit Community Development Housing Organization that has served Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry Counties for 31 years. Since 1990, TCHDC has developed or rehabilitated nearly 700 units of affordable housing, for both rent and purchase. They specialize in rehabilitation and redevelopment projects as well as new home construction.

Recent successful projects include affordable homes for sale in South Allison Hill and along Hummel Street in the city of Harrisburg; and the Pyramid Award-winning townhome project on Frank S. Brown Boulevard in Steelton Borough.