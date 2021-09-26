New Cumberland Apple Festival comes back to raise money for community

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s an annual event in Cumberland County that has something for everyone, the New Cumberland Apple Festival.

This year’s event features crafters offering handmade items and food vendors providing a variety of delicious options.

There was also a pie-eating contest and plenty of activities for children.

Organizers say it’s a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the good weather and catch up with people they may not have seen in a while.

“It’s wonderful because we are here to raise money for our community, especially our students,” New Cumberland Highland Park Women’s Club’s Janet D’Angelo said. “We couldn’t make money last year so we did back sales once a month and we did a yard sale. We were selling everything.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news all to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

This was the 35th year of the New Cumberland Apple Festival. Money raised goes to New Cumberland service department and local charities.