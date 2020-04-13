New Cumberland Army Depot declares public health emergency

Live Now
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland Army Depot is declaring a public health emergency due to COVID-19 issues.

“My top priority remains the well-being of the entire installation. Our deliberate and proactive approach is the only way to mitigate the effects and limit the spread of COVID-19,” Col. James Callis, base commander, said in a release. “This declaration provides me the authority to fully implement and enforce the measures necessary to protect this installation.”

The declaration of a public health emergency permits the installation commander protective measures, such as restricting post access and limiting services.

The emergency order is in effect for 30 days and can be ended or extended as necessary.

This follows after a civilian employee died and several employees tested positive for the virus.

Some employees have been critical of how the army depot is handling the situation, believing they are exposed and unprotected.

