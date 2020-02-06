New Cumberland council suggests compromises to pet ordinance, residents still largely upset

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in New Cumberland Borough are still largely against a proposed pet ordinance that would limit the types and numbers of certain animals allowed in a home.

Wednesday at a regular meeting, council members held a public discussion among themselves on the proposal.

They said the discussion was to bring new council members up to speed, hear their input, and evaluate additional suggestions gathered since the ordinance was first advertised last fall.

But residents who have more pets now than the proposed limit of six total dogs or cats — with no more than 4 of either animal — are worried they’ll have to choose between keeping their animals or moving out of the borough.

Michelle Hall is a borough resident and devoted animal lover. So much so, she is willing to give up her home for her furry companions if the ordinance is passed.

“It was really a shock to hear that ‘hey, by the way, you might have to get rid of your family members if you wanna live in New Cumberland’ and I wasn’t okay with that,” Hall said.

Hall has operated a grooming business out of her home for years. She said soon after speaking out against the ordinance in November, she received a cease and desist letter from the borough saying her business — in a residential home — violates current zoning. She said she’s never had issues before, and believes the letter was retaliation for her criticism.

Hall said instead of fighting the zoning issues, she decided to move her business to a larger space in Camp Hill, and rename it Compassionate Groom and Spa.

Hall said she has no problem moving out of New Cumberland all together, since she currently has more animals than the proposed limit of six.

“I have seven rescue dogs and they’ve been with us since they’ve been babies, most are 10 years or older,” she said. “It wouldn’t be an option to be like ‘OK you’re gonna stay with us, you’ve gotta find a new home.'”

Council didn’t vote Wednesday but did suggest changes could be made, including grandfathering in people like Hall whose current pet numbers exceed the proposed six; allowing higher numbers of pets in animal foster homes, as well as in places where residents run Trap-Neuter-Release programs.

Dawn Dando is in a similar spot as Hall, and would be in violation of the borough’s ordinance if adopted.

“How do I all of a sudden decide how many animals I’m going to keep and which ones I’m going to get rid of and which ones I don’t love enough to keep?” Dando said.

She thinks the focus of an ordinance should be on regulating the care and well-being of animals, not the numbers.

“I’ve already had these animals, they’ve already been a part of my life for a long time, and now all of a sudden I have to get rid of them?” Dando asked.

Editor note: ABC27 was told our microphone could not be placed up on the dais where council members sit, in order to record clear, intelligible audio of the members’ discussion. When pressed that it was a public meeting and all discussions are fair game for audio and video recording, Council President Robert Kline and the borough’s solicitor said placing a mic on the panel would be a “disruption” to the meeting, and would pick up “confidential” discussions among members. When pressed again, saying we needed to hear from council in order to contrast criticism from borough residents, permission to place the mic on the panel was still denied. We were also unable to get a one-on-one interview with any council member, so their direct input was not included in this piece.