New Cumberland council to discuss pet limit ordinance

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM)– New Cumberland borough council will discuss a proposed ordinance putting a limit on pets.

Ordinance 704 would limit people to having no more than six dogs or cats, and not more than four of each. It would also limit the type of animals allowed as pets.

The Borough Council President says it’s important to bring ordinances up to date and says having too many pets or dangerous reptiles is a safety issue both for animals and people.

Other municipalities around New Cumberland have similar ordinances restricting the types of pets and how many you can have.

The council meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6.