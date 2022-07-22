NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday will be a historic day in New Cumberland. The first pride event in that community will be held.

The festivities start at noon in Borough Park on Front Street. There will be blankets, games, food trucks, and entertainment for families to enjoy.

Organizers say this will be a great opportunity for the community to connect.

“They have an opportunity to win something and it can be anything from some blankets that have been donated by community members to some really cute fun terrariums just a lot of little things that allow us as a community to engage with our community,” New Cumberland Pride Committee Lead Ronald Gallegos – Groppe.

After the picnic, there’s a drag performance at 7 p.m. at the West Shore Theatre. The committee says it plans to have more pride events in the future.