NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) - Baths for the Brave teamed up with home improvement companies to install 11 bathrooms for veterans across the country Thursday. One of those veterans was a dad from New Cumberland.

Stu Flowers served in the Army more than 10 years ago, but community members say it's never too late to thank a veteran.

"He is a very humble man, so this was just a great honor," said Julie Flowers, who is married to Stu.

Stu Flowers grew up in New Cumberland and graduated from Cedar Cliff High School. He served in the Army from 2001 to 2004.

"Two deployments under my belt," he said, "mostly peacekeeping missions."

The 35-year-old is back in his hometown with Julie and their son Bryson.

Stu was nominated, and Thursday, Baths for the Brave and West Shore Home teamed up to give him a new bathroom for free.

"For anybody to take time and recognize people who serve this country is amazing," said Stu Flowers.

It's a way to show gratitude in honor of Veterans Day.

"When they came and sat down with us, we got to design it and pick out everything that we wanted," said Julie Flowers.

West Shore Home installers say it's an honor to do work for Stu.

"These guys go out they put their life on the line," said Cory Sites, the lead installer with West Shore Home. "One day's work is really nothing for me."

"For me, also being part of the Army, in the Reserves, it's more of a personal thing," said Jon McClain, a West Shore Home installer. "The military is a tight-knit community. To be able to give back to Stu, it's a no-brainer."

Stu says he never expected this kind of thank you.

"There's a lot of men and women who are currently serving and aren't going to be home for Veterans Day or for this Thanksgiving or Christmas," said Stu Flowers. "Really, it's about those guys."

West Shore Home also worked on a new bathroom for a veteran in Pittsburgh.