New dog park opens in Cumberland County Video

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)-- - There's a new option for pet owners who would like their dogs to run free in a gated area.

A new dog park is located on the property of Daybreak Church in Upper Allen Township.

In order to use the 3 acre, off-leash park your dog must be vaccinated and registered.

Owners also have to get a key fob to access the park.

The park costs $20 annually for township resident and $50 for non-residents.