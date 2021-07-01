New inclusive playground in Upper Allen Township to host ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friendship Park in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, is hosting a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new inclusive playground on Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m.

The Inclusive Playground is the second playground of its kind in Upper Allen Township to utilize an inclusive design to provide a safe, accessible, and fun environment for children of all ages and abilities. The goal with these kinds of playgrounds is to create a welcoming place for children to play all together.

“Upper Allen is committed to serving the needs of all our residents,” Township Commissioners’ President Ken Martin said. “The renovations we celebrate today at Friendship Park and the similar work at Winding Hills will benefit generations to come.”

The new playground uses traditional playground equipment and mixes it with gently sloping ramps and wider platforms to assist anyone who needs it.

Upper Allen Township also says the surface is a poured-in-place safety surface that supports all mobility assistants.

The grant was partially funded by Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The park will also have a seating area with donors’ names that are reusing bricks from the previous playground. This fundraising effort was done by the Upper Allen Woman’s Club and the Upper Allen Kiwanis Club.

Photos Courtesy of Upper Allen Township