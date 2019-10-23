New neighborhoods being built next to Allenberry Resort

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new housing development is coming to Cumberland County, The Porches of Allenberry, which will be connected to Allenberry Resort and Playhouse.

128 homes are planned for the neighborhood with a dozen sold so far. Staring price? Upwards of $360,000.

Real estate agent Jennifer Hollister is showing off a model home to prospective buyers this week. “We really got a true front porch with an eight-foot depth. From left to right, we’re actually 21 feet wide. It’s certainly very welcoming,” she says.

From a wraparound porch to the inside, filled with lots of natural light, every home is custom built.

“We have three collections with three plans in each collection,” Hollister said. “We have anywhere from about 15 to 24 customization selections people can make.”

The Porches of Allenberry will have a clubhouse for residents to use, equipped with a lounge, fireplace, bar, kitchen and fitness center.

“We have everything from two to three to four-bedroom. We can even make a five-bedroom, depending upon where you want to go,” Hollister said. “We can even take a two-story and make it one story.”

Right next door are all the amenities at the Allenberry Resort, including a bar and restaurant, playhouse, spa, and outdoor activities center and It will be easily accessible by golf cart on a paved, lit pathway.

“And of course, Allenberry is an Orvis-endorsed fly fishing lodge and so many people love being here and just sitting on the chairs and watching the water flow by,” Hollister said.

She believes the new neighborhood is a big attraction for people who enjoy an active, outdoor lifestyle.

The first homeowner moves in October 31 and if you’d like to take a look for yourself, the model home will be open from noon to 6 p.m. all this week.

