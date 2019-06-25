New roundabouts coming to Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s no way around it: several new traffic circles are coming to a busy stretch of rural road in Cumberland County.

Preliminary work began Monday on two roundabouts on Lisburn Road, one at the intersection with Rossmoyne Road and the other just a quarter-mile away at Arcona Road.

One restaurant just a few hundred feet from the Arcona Road intersection is excited about the new roundabout, saying it will mean a boost to business for her.

“This is going to give me an entrance to my restaurant as well as all the other businesses in Arcona Crossroads,” said owner of Thea, Ann Marie Nelms, whose restaurant right now suffers from a lack of a direct entrance off Lisburn Road. “A roundabout is gonna allow them just to sneak in. It’s gonna be an easy flow.”

Charter Homes is behind the new roundabouts, which the company says will promote walkability, increase safety and include landscaping with native plants and trees.

Homeowners at the Rossmoyne intersection didn’t want to comment on camera Monday but said they’ve felt uninformed and not kept up to date with the construction process; they didn’t even know some of their privacy trees would be cut down for underground pipes to be installed.

They’re upset that part of their front yard could be dug up and/or lost altogether to make room for the new roundabout. It might ease traffic, they said, but at a cost that could include disrupting their life.

“It’s just scary right now because they’re not used to it. Change is hard for people,” said Nelms. “It’s gonna be a little inconvenient in the beginning but just think about the end result. It’s going to be so much better for everybody.”

The township released the following information about detours and road closures on Lisburn. Definite dates for those closures have not yet been determined. The township asks that residents stay up to date on its Facebook page.

Portions of Rossmoyne and Lisburn Roads will be closed beginning in June for road widening and the addition of two new roundabouts

• Traffic will be re-routed from Rossmoyne Road down Strong Road to Market House Way and the existing Arcona neighborhood entrance

• Local traffic will still be able to enter the Arcona neighborhood via Rocky Way and Cona Road

• As part of the project, a new Lisburn Road entrance will be added to Crossroads