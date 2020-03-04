Voting machine demonstrations held in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Primary election day in Pennsylvania is eight weeks away, which is when thousands of voters will be using new machines to cast their ballots. Voters in Cumberland County got a headstart with a hands-on demonstration of the Express Vote XL machines Tuesday night.

The county recently purchased 400 new touch screen machines to comply with the state mandate to have voter-verifiable paper trails.

Northampton and Philadelphia counties also used them in November but faced technical issues and long lines.

Those issues have been brought to federal court regarding the machines, claiming they are susceptible to hacking without providing voters with verifiable paper ballots. Paper ballots are needed for any recount. A judge heard the case last month but there still hasn’t been a ruling.

“Depending on the outcome of the court case, there is a possibility it could be decertified and then we’d be looking at yet another change for the fall election,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Eichelberger said.

However, Cumberland County Commissioners say they are confident in the machines and don’t expect any problems come election day.

“There’s a number of security safeguards in place,” Eichelberger said.

The machines cost the county $3.8 million but officials say they expect to get 60% back from the state through a reimbursement program.

Five demonstrations are scheduled for the next two weeks. You can also stop by the County Bureau of Elections during normal business hours for information on how to use them.

“We think the education component that we’re doing with the demonstrations will help with the voters. We’ve also put these up with our election workers to get used to,” Eichelberger said.

The process is relatively simple: insert a card, make your selection on the screen, review, and print your ballot which you can then submit. The ballot is then saved in a secure container.

Demonstrations throughout the Midstate are planned for Hampden Township, Lower Allen Township, and Shippensburg Borough.