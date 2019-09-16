Newburg man convicted of delivering heroin in overdose death

WHTM Staff

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man is awaiting sentencing for delivering a fatal batch of heroin last year.

Adam W. Pittman, 34, of Newburg, was found guilty last week of drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of heroin, and involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.

North Middleton Township police said Pittman delivered heroin to a 38-year-old township man who overdosed and died on January 24, 2018.

Pittman is in Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail while he awaits a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 26.

