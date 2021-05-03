Newville couple facing multiple assault charges against a child

LOWER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Newville couple is facing multiple charges in Cumberland County in regards to accusations that they abused a juvenile victim while being responsible for the victim’s care.

Shelley Noreika, 47, and David Noreika, 48, each face a number of charges related to the incident. Shelley is charged with Felony Strangulation, Endangering Welfare of Children, Aggravated Assault and Misdemeanor Simple Assault. David is charged with Felony Endangering Welfare of Children, Misdemeanor Simple Assault and Summary Harrassment.

Shelley is already facing separate charges after State Police allege she subjected her adopted child to unnecessary and painful medical treatments for years.

The police report states that both Shelley and David allegedly used a plastic whiffle ball bat to strike the juvenile for punishment. It also states that David choked and struck the victim on multiple occasions with a closed fist, causing injury.

They were both arraigned on Saturday, May 1 and were given $50,000 unsecured bond.