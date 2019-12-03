Newville man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 26-year-old Newville man was taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase Monday morning in Carlisle.

At 7:45 a.m. Monday, Forrest Hoover fled on North Forge Road to York road near I-81 at speeds over 90 miles per hour in his Toyota Camry.

Troopers were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant in relation to an incident that occurred on November, 30.

Multiple Precision Immobilization Technique maneuvers were performed by officers and Hoover was taken into custody.

Hoover is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and a related summary traffic offense.