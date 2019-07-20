Newville woman left toddler alone in vehicle, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County woman is charged after police say she left her 15-month-old son unattended in a vehicle.

Amanda N. Armolt, 33, of Newville, is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children regarding an incident Thursday evening.

Carlisle police said they were called to the Dairy Queen on Penrose Place around 6:27 p.m. and found the toddler in the locked vehicle. They said the boy was sweating and in distress.

Armolt was found inside the restaurant and she unlocked the vehicle. The child was transported to the hospital and later released, police said.