North Middleton Township police warn of scam asking for social security number

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — North Middleton Township police are warning of a social security scam that is circulating the area.

Police warn that if you receive a phone call claiming that your social security number has been jeoparadized, to be aware that this is a scam. Police say that a pre-recorded message wants you to verify your information and that by doing so you are giving the scammers your information.

Police say scammers are pretending to be government employees and will try to scare and trick you into giving them your personal information and money. They may threaten you or your family and may demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or other legal action.

Police are warning the public to stay vigilant and not be fooled and hang up if they are asking for money or personal information.

Scams can be reported to OIG.SSA.GOV

Social Security may call you in some situations but they will never threaten you, suspend your social security number, demand immediate payment, require any payment by cash, gift card, pre-paid debit cards, or wire transfers.

