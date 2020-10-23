North Middleton Twp. police warn residents of neighborhood bear sightings

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in North Middleton Twp. are warning residents of numerous bear sightings around Faith Circle and Spring Road. Residents are told to avoid contact with the bear.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will respond if the bear is endangering persons or is harming domesticated animals, police said.

Police say bears are not typically relocated unless there are extenuating circumstances.

