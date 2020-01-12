NTSB recovers helicopter involved in deadly crash

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration returned to the site of a deadly crash in Silver Spring Township to recover the helicopter involved.

A spokesman from the NTSB said they went around the neighborhood looking for pieces of debris on the roofs of homes and in yards.

They also started taking parts of the helicopter from the backyard of a home on Irongate Court where the crash happened Thursday night.

Michael Capriotto and Mark Croce were killed. Both were prominent businessmen in Buffalo, New York.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

According to the NTSB, investigations take about 18 months to complete.