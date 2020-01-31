NTSB releases preliminary report on Silver Spring Township helicopter crash

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released the preliminary accident report regarding the helicopter crash that killed two prominent New York business owners, Mark Croce and Michael Capriotto, in Silver Spring Township.

According to the NTSB, Croce’s Robinson R66 helicopter was heading to Buffalo, New York, from Baltimore before suffering from a catastrophic “in-flight break up” and then crashing.

A witness reported on the ground reported hearing and seeing a low flying helicopter that was “struggling to fly.” Moments later she heard a sudden loud “boom” in addition to a flash of light.

The report says weather conditions did appear to contribute to the crash.