Officials expect another busy season for mosquito spraying

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Officials in Cumberland County are prepared for another busy season of spraying for mosquitos, just like it was in 2018.

That was all thanks to record rains - a trend that doesn't seem to be letting up.

"We're on par for where we were last year...last year we actually had 33 evening treatments," said John Bitner, chief of vector control for Cumberland County. "The nuisance numbers are up, necessitating us to get out there and do some adult treatments to try and knock the adult population down as quickly as we can before summer really rolls in."

Those 33 evening sprays in 2018 were triple the 11 sprays Bitner said the county did the year prior, in 2017.

They track those so-called 'nuisance numbers' via collection bins placed in specific areas; when readings become too high, it's time to spray.

Crews were out at four different spots Wednesday evening spraying DeltaGard ULV, which the county says "is labeled for use around humans and animals, and will have little impact on other insects."

"It's designed to get them when they're flying, so we're spraying at dusk until 11, maybe 11:15," said Bitner.

Crews will also treat any standing water they come across.

"This year, like last year, because we've had all of the rain, there's virtually standing water everywhere," Bitner said.

The public is aked to throw away cans or buckets that can hold water, remove debris in clogged rainspouts, and flip over any plastic pools - all to keep prime mosquito breeding grounds, to a minimum.

"Generally, the denser the people population, the possibility [and] the instance of a higher mosquito population goes up, just because of artificial container breeding," said Bitner.

Cumberland County crews are set to treat areas in Silver Spring Township on Thursday.