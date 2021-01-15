Arrest made in connection to August 2020 fatal Carlisle car crash

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday a man was arrested for a vehicular accident back in August 2020, that killed one person, according to Carlisle Police Department.

On Aug. 28 John Mumper allegedly struck another vehicle, the two occupants were trapped in the front seat and had to be removed by Carlisle fire personnel.

The passenger had serious injuries and later passed away due to those injuries.

Through an investigation Mumper was assumed to be driving with gross negligence and caused the accident.

Mumper has been charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and various traffic violations.