CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire injured one person Friday morning in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

According to officials, crews were called to the area of North Hanover and Louther streets at around 4 a.m, on Friday, March 25. The building is the North Hanover Grill, where there are apartments on the top floors of the building.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The fire chief has told abc27 that the fire started on the second floor, and then spread to the third floor. That floor has been reported to have extensive damage.

Seven people were displaced, and one person was treated by an ambulance on the scene, and then taken to the hospital.

The State Police Fire Marshal was on the scene and the fire is currently under investigation.