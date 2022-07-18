CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police are investigating a late night shooting that happened on Sunday.

On July 17 at 10:12 p.m., Carlisle Borough Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of W. North Street.

Police say a victim was subsequently located at a local hospital and is being treated for injuries at this time.

The investigation is ongoing but police say there is no information to indicate this was a random act or that the general public is at risk.

If anyone has any information on the case, please contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.