Over $1,600 in bras stolen from Victoria’s Secret in Capital City Mall

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify two people accused of stealing $1,635 worth of bras from the Victoria’s Secret in the Capital City Mall.

Lower Allen Township police say the man and woman on Saturday filled two bags with 30 bras of various sizes and colors then left the mall parking lot in a silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The bras were valued at $54.50 each.

Investigators said the woman, wearing a black and white checkered Vans T-shirt and black and white checkered Vans shoes, entered the store around 5:10 p.m. and began “organizing” bras.

The man entered the store a minute later. The two then placed the bras into a white plastic American Eagle bag and a black plastic Aero bag the man was carrying, police said.

Investigators believe the pair was acting with a second woman and they possibly stole from other stores in the mall, including American Eagle.

Anyone with information should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.

Police in April charged an 18-year-old New York woman and a juvenile who acted as her lookout after the two allegedly stole 2,000 pairs of underwear, worth an estimated $21,000, from the same store.

