CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the deaths of more than 200 fish in North Middleton Township.

The agency believes the fish kill in a part of Letort Springs Run on the grounds of the Army War College was caused by a chemical that polluted the stream, but it’s not clear where that chemical wound have originated.

It’s estimated that approximately 250 brown trout died along with about 60 smaller fish.