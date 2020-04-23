PA Health & Wellness donates thousands of masks to Pa. home healthcare workers

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — PA Health & Wellness announced it has donated nearly 3,000 facemasks to Pennsylvania homecare providers.

Pennsylvania is experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment as the health care system faces a surge in novel coronavirus patients. The homecare industry has been hit especially hard with essential equipment shortages.

“PA Health & Wellness is pleased to be able to offer this much-needed PPE at such a crucial time. The work our partners do to ensure the safety and health of our participants, as well as their own, is critical,” said Justin Davis, PA Health & Wellness CEO and Plan President.

PA Health & Wellness worked in partnership with the Pennsylvania Homecare Association to distribute essential personal protective equipment to those agencies, homecare providers, and individuals in direct need throughout central and southeastern Pennsylvania.

“Home-based care providers, including home health, homecare and hospice, provide services to hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians, keeping our most vulnerable citizens healthy and out of hospitals during this public health emergency. It is critical for these brave and dedicated caregivers to have access to PPE to protect themselves, their families, and the people they serve,” said Teri Henning PA Homecare Association CEO. “PHA, on behalf of in-home care providers across the Commonwealth, greatly appreciates PA Health and Wellness’ commitment to keeping people safe at home.”

Pennsylvania Homecare Association has distributed the disposable masks to home healthcare agencies based on the highest priority, and to those communities most in need.

PA Health & Wellness and Pennsylvania Homecare Association have collaborated on many community initiatives over the past three years to support Pennsylvania with the goal of providing the best resources and outcomes to healthcare workers, providers, and the community.