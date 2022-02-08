Pa. State Police investigate alleged sexual relations between Carlisle man and teenager

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Through the course of a recent investigation, it was determined by Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle that William Bradford Ross, 55, engaged in numerous sexual acts with a juvenile girl while he was 30. Ross was arrested and taken into custody on Feb. 2, 2022.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The instances occurred in the vicinity of Ross’s house at the time and and other locations throughout Cumberland County. According to the police report, the victim said Ross also photographed and videotaped her during the encounters.

In 2015, the sexual encounters took place on a daily basis during both the summer and fall.

More recently, it was determined that Ross wanted the victim to sign a document he prepared. According to the document, if signed by the victim, she would “officially dispel rumors in the community of Ross’ actions.”

Ross and the victim agreed to meet at a predetermined location for her to sign the document on Feb. 2, 2022. It was at this time that Ross was taken into custody where he was charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and indecent exposure.

He has been committed to Cumberland County Prison and a bail has been set at $50,000.

The incidents is under active investigation. Anyone with information about the incident or similar instances are asked to contact Trooper Fackler of the PSP Troop H — Carlisle Station, Criminal Investigation unit at 717-249-2121.