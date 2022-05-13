CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Carlisle has an arrest warrant for William Lloyd Aumuller for aggravated harassment and resisting arrest.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, on June 12, 2019, Aumller assaulted multiple guards with feces from his toilet and resisted arrest while they attempted to retrain him. The incident caused minor injuries to the officers.

Aumuller was released from prison prior to the warrant being obtained.

According to Aumuller’s former parole officer, Aumuller is homeless and may be in the areas of Philadelphia, Baltimore, or New York City.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.