HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop H is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 1100 block of Enola Road, located in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County.

State Police say that a suspect wearing camo clothing gained entry into the location, which is a Country store and stole various power tools.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

These tools are mainly Milwaukee and Dewalt brands with a total loss of over $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.