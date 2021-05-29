Pa. State Police report missing person in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police in Carlisle are actively searching for 57-year-old John Dunnam.

He was last seen on the Appalachian Trail in the area of Chimney Rocks between the Deer Lick Shelter and the Rocky Mountain Shelter in the Cumberland/Franklin County area.

Dunnam was last seen on May 25 wearing a gray shirt, blue hiking pants, a green backpack, and was carrying 2 trekking poles.

Anyone with information on Dunnam’s whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police in Carlisle at (717) 249-2121 or call 911.