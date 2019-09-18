Turnpike to replace Cumberland County bridge span over next 2 weekends

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists of continuous weekend closures scheduled between the Gettysburg Interchange and the Harrisburg West Interchange.

The closures are expected to occur Sept. 20 to Sept. 23 for eastbound traffic and Sept. 27 to Sept. 30 for westbound traffic. Both are expected to be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. on respective days.

The lengthy closures are needed for crews to safely demolish the current bridge in Lower Allen Township and replace it with a new steel structure.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible but should plan for an additional 20 to 40 minutes of travel time for detours if taking the routes.

During the impacted weekends, the Turnpike will implement the following detours:

EASTBOUND DETOUR ~ WEEKEND OF SEPT. 20-23

The detour exit is the Gettysburg Interchange. The detour directs motorists to U.S. Route 15 north to State Route 581 east then to follow Route 581 east to I-83 south and to re-enter I-76 east at Harrisburg West Interchange for a 9-mile detour.

WESTBOUND DETOUR ~ WEEKEND OF SEPT. 27 – 30

During the second weekend, the superstructure will be replaced in the westbound direction. Motorists will exit at the Harrisburg West Interchange and be directed to follow I-83 north to State Route 581 west to U.S. Route 15 south and re-enter I-76 at the Gettysburg Interchange for a 9-mile detour.