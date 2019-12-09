Pair charged in 2017 Carlisle homicide

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A grand jury has indicted two men for their alleged roles in a two-year-old homicide in Carlisle.

Tyrale J. Hill-Price and Cordae L. Jones, both of Harrisburg, each face several charges including homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery in the killing of 35-year-old Rhyheim Hodge.

Both are jailed in Cumberland County Prison without bail.

A co-defendant, 27-year-old Christopher J. Williams, was already awaiting trial.

Authorities said Williams was planning a robbery when he went to Hodge’s home in the 200 block of West North Street on the afternoon of Nov. 12, 2017. The two men scuffled when Williams demanded money and Hodge was shot in the head.

Authorities said Hill-Price organized and planned the robbery, and Jones provided the gun Williams used for the killing. They said both men were in the getaway car when Williams fled the home.

Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert said he will seek the death penalty for each of the defendants.