Parents charged in baby’s 2016 death

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man and woman have been charged in the 2016 death of their baby daughter in Silver Spring Township, The Sentinel of Carlisle reports.

Derrick Yohe, 29, is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangerment.

Emily Joy Kirby, 27, of Shamokin, is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangerment.

Authorities said the baby likely died after ingesting marijuana and asphyxiating on vomit, but additional tests showed the child suffered a traumatic brain injury before her death.