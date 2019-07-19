Parents charged with death of infant who ingested marijuana, choked on vomit

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s been nearly three years since police were called to Bayberry Drive in Silver Spring Township for an unresponsive child. Now, 29-year-old Derrick Yohe and 27-year-old Emily Kirby are facing multiple charges for the death of their baby daughter.

“It’s very surprising and extremely scary,” said Lindsay Bowen, who lives across the street.

First responders say when they got to the scene, they found the infant in wet clothes with cold skin. The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators described the house as a dirty mess that smelled like marijuana.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking because I don’t think stuff like that should be around children at all,” Bowen said.

Yohe is charged with homicide, and both are charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and reckless endangerment.

Authorities said the 6-month-old likely died after swallowing marijuana and choking on vomit.

Tests also showed the child suffered some kind of traumatic brain injury before her death, but exactly what couldn’t be determined.

Kristin Scott says she grew up across the street and was friends with the Kirby.

“I ran over to make sure everything was okay,” said Scott. “I was like, ‘what’s going on,’ and he was like, ‘the baby’s not breathing,’ and I just broke down in tears.”

Scott didn’t believe the parents were responsible until now.

“It definitely tears me apart,” said Scott.

Court documents show Kirby admitted to smoking marijuana while pregnant, and the baby was born with THC in her system.

Yohe and Kirby admitted to a Children and Youth Services employee that they boiled marijuana in butter or water to pull out the THC and used the liquid to make brownies. Yohe stated that they made their own THC oil and brownies on the day their daughter died, according to the criminal complaint.

Marijuana and a cake pan with marijuana brownies were found in the couple’s bedroom. The infant had been sleeping on the bedroom floor before she was found unresponsive, the complaint states.