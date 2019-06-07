Pay What You Can portrait event benefits local family

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Six local photographers will team up this weekend to help the family of a little girl who is bravely battling leukemia.

They’re holding a Pay What You Can portrait event at Creekside Manor in Mechanicsburg. The event on Sunday will feature mini-sessions for families, couples, sports and professional headshots.

Costumed princesses and superheroes will also be on hand for photo opportunities.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1181 York Road.

Pre-registration for the event is strongly encouraged. For more information, watch the organizer’s appearance on “Daybreak” in the video above.

You can also find more information at https://www.erfotos.com/teammina.html.