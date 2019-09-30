Pedestrian killed after crash with motorcycle on West Shore

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM)– A pedestrian was killed after a crash with a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on South Front Street near Poplar Street in Wormleysburg.

Police believe the victim was walking along South Front Street and moved into the northbound lane directly in front of an approaching motorcycle and was hit.

A West Shore Regional Police officer on the way to work saw the crash scene and stopped. The officer started CPR once it was determined that the victim was in cardiac arrest.

The victim was taken to the Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital where he died, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg with moderate injuries.

The victim was a male. His name and age have not been released.