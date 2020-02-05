Pence to speak at Women for Trump event in Cumberland County

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prince Charles, and the presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria were among the more than 40 dignitaries attending the World Holocaust Forum, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM)– Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a Women for Trump event at the Radisson Hotel in East Pennsboro Township on Wednesday.

He will be joined by senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Secretary of Education Betsy Devos.

This is his second time speaking Cumberland County at the same location in the past year.

In June, he spoke at the 2019 Republican State Dinner.

Last year, he visited Pennsylvania four times.

His trip today could be the first of many to the PA. It is considered to be a battleground state and key to winning the 2020 election.

In 2016, Trump made history by becoming the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988.