Penn State Health, Highmark to open Cumberland County location

EAST PENNSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Highmark and Penn State Health are building a new health practice in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County.

The new clinic will have primary care, testing, and specialty services.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and be done in the fall.

The two companies also are opening a medical center in Hampden Township next summer and a medical center in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County in 2022.

“The new clinic in East Pennsboro Township is a critical access point for primary care, point of care testing and referrals for specialty services,” said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president, Highmark Inc. “Highmark is a proud partner of Penn State Health and we are pleased to provide vital services for our employees and community members who live and work in central Pennsylvania. This joint effort is a vital expansion of services within our footprint that will contribute to the health and wellbeing of our friends and neighbors for generations to come.”

The practice will be open 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and be staffed by Penn State Health providers.

“Alongside Highmark, Penn State Health continues to deliver on a promise to improve health care access and choice in central Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Peter Dillon, chief clinical officer, Penn State Health. “With this most recent clinic addition to our system, residents close to Cumberland County have a new, state-of-the-art facility where they can choose to receive high-quality care. We remain committed to quality and convenience for those we serve in our region, as we continue to expand Penn State Health services and locations.”

