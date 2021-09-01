PennDOT announces periodic ramp and rest area closures in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT says some ramp and rest areas in Cumberland County will face periodic closures due to a 12-mile resurfacing project on I-81.

The I-81 ramps at Exit 29 (Route 174/King Street) and Exit 37 (Route 233/Newville) and the northbound I-81 Carlisle rest area will face periodic closures during evening paving during September.

Only one ramp will be closed at a time and signs will be in place for detours.

The work will include paving the I-81 mainline, including the acceleration and deceleration lanes. The work will happen weekly from an 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday window.

The work will occur in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton and Penn Townships. Work limits go from the Franklin County line in Shippensburg to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township.

Work will be done by October 2022.