PennDOT crews work through extreme heat

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Not everyone has the luxury of staying indoors during the extreme heat.

A crew of PennDOT workers in Hampden Township worked through the heat to replace drainage pipes on Good Hope Road. Several workers were digging a ditch where concrete pipes will replace the old metal ones.

The sun did duck behind the clouds at times, but it was still brutally hot and a lot of the workers took short water breaks to cool off. The foreman on site carries a cooler with bottled water and has another container for washing.

“They’re constantly working and they’re not able to get into trucks and get out of this for any lengthy amount of time, so all we can do is try to switch up guys, give them some breaks, make sure they’re drinking some water,” foreman Ben Milliken said.

Milliken says if anyone feels dizzy or dehydrated, he’ll give them a break. He says constant hydration will help prevent any possible heat exhaustion.