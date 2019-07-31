PennDOT: Dust frustrating Wertzville Road drivers is temporary

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Some people are not happy they’re driving through dust along Wertzville Road. PennDOT says it’s temporary and crews are working to fix the issue.

“Cumberland County maintenance crews came in this week and did basically a tar and chip procedure,” said Fritzi Schreffler, a PennDOT safety press officer.

PennDOT says there simply isn’t enough money in the budget to completely resurface the road, so it did the tar and chip project instead. The department acknowledges the inconvenience but says the road will be better in the long run, and without cracks.

Crews are borrowing a sweeper from Franklin County to clean up the chips which cause the dust.

“There was a time when we used to only do this on what we call a low ADT road, which is the amount of traffic which is on a road on a daily basis, but we have had to start using it on other roads simply to stretch the budget out,” Schreffler said.

Schreffler said if it had rained, the dust might have gone away sooner.