PennDOT prepares to replace Erford Road bridge

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) - PennDOT is making plans to replace the Erford Road bridge over the Camp Hill Bypass.

Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, weather permitting, to clear areas behind the guiderail on the bridge embankment.

The initial clearing and embankment work should have a minimal impact on traffic, but drivers will encounter shoulder restrictions on the bridge and the bypass beginning in late September.

Bridge demolition is scheduled to begin in early October.

PennDOT says its contractor will not restrict travel lanes weekdays on Erford Road between 6-8:30 a.m. and between 3:30- 6 p.m., or on the bypass between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.