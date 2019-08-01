PennDOT: Tar and chip projects necessary to repair aging roads on a budget

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers have been fired up about dust filling the air for days on Wertzville Road in Hampden Township. PennDOT says tar and chip projects are necessary to preserve aging roads while working within a budget.

“It’s a low-cost treatment to get a lot of bang for the buck,” said David Rock, an assistant district executive for maintenance at PennDOT. “We do ask people to have patience.”

Crews tell us they use tar to fill in the pavement cracks and keep water from harming roads. Then, they add stones to give the road some texture.

“If we would not have done that, later on, we would have larger potholes,” said Christa Newmaster, an acting maintenance services executive at PennDOT.

PennDOT says after a county allocates money for facilities, equipment and salt, it figures out what’s left to help aging roads.

Tar and chip traditionally is used only on less-traveled back roads, but because it saves time and money, it’s being used more.

“If we do a tar and chip per mile, it’s about $18,000 to $20,000 versus if we do a paving operation, and this does not include the prep work for paving, it usually runs about $100,000 per mile,” Newmaster said.

Route 114 in Mechanicsburg recently had the treatment, too.

The procedure’s supposed to keep the road intact for at least five years.

Workers say rain and humidity impact how much dust kicks back up from the stones.

PennDOT says it has sweepers clear the area afterward but has to wait a couple of days in order for the treatment to work.

“Nobody wants to hear the stones hitting on their car. We don’t want that either,” said Rock. “But obviously, as good stewards of the environment and good stewards of the taxpayer, this is a very good product.”.