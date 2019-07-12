PennDOT to restrict I-83 lanes through the weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work on Interstate 83 this weekend will restrict traffic between Route 581 and the Susquehanna River.

The work begins at 9 p.m. Friday and continues until 6 a.m. Monday. It will close the left lanes northbound and southbound between Exit 41A and the John Harris Memorial Bridge.

Crews will be removing a median.

Transportation officials say about 67,000 drivers travel that stretch of the roadway a day.

“We’ll still have three lanes open heading toward Harrisburg. There will still be two lanes heading out of Harrisburg,” said Fritzi Schreffler, a PennDOT spokeswoman. “You may want to add a little bit of extra time. Take a look at the overhead message boards because those will let you know if there’s some kind of delay.”

This is all part of a long-term project to rehab and repave a section of the interstate between the Yellow Breeches Creek and the John Harris Memorial Bridge.

The job is expected to be completed by mid-September.