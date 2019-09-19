Pennsylvania auditor to review bullying policy at Cumberland Valley

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general says his new audit of the Cumberland Valley School District will include a review of the district’s anti-bullying policy.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said he was troubled to read about reports from parents who said minority students in the district are subject to racist taunts from classmates.

“I’m glad the district has pledged to address the parents’ concerns and my audit may help them to achieve that goal,” DePasquale said.

During the past two board meetings, parents brought concerns that minority students are being harassed and racial slurs are used in school hallways.

The district has created an inclusion advisory committee and is working with the NAACP, Department of Justice, and the Anti-Defamation League to address the issues.