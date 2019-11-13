Pennsylvania lawmaker charged with DUI

Pennsylvania state House Rep. Brandon Markosek, D-Allegheny County, center, sings the national anthem in the House chambers, Tuesday Jan. 1, 2019 in Harrisburg. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania state lawmaker is charged with driving under the influence and speeding in Cumberland County.

Rep. Brandon Markosek (D-Allegheny) was clocked at 53 mph in a 35 mph zone before he was stopped in Wormleysburg on the night of Sept. 18, according to charging documents filed by East Pennsboro Township police.

The complaint says Markosek had a slight odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and glassy eyes. He told an officer he had two drinks at a nearby restaurant.

Markosek was arrested because the officer believed he was incapable of safe driving.

Police said at the time of a blood draw, Markosek had an alcohol level of 0.058%, below the state DUI limit of 0.08%.

