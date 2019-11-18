Pennsylvania lawmaker has DUI charge dropped

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania state lawmaker is no longer charged with driving under the influence in Cumberland County.
The DUI charge against Rep. Brandon Markosek (D-Allegheny) was withdrawn Monday. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 18 traffic stop by East Pennsboro Township police.
“The officer who pulled me over was doing his job, and I respect that,” Markosek said in a statement through his attorney. “I was driving too fast and this morning I agreed to pay the necessary fine for speeding.
“However, I was not impaired. I submitted a blood test as is required of any driver,” he said. “When that was analyzed it was evident I wasn’t impaired. I’m at a loss as to why that charge was brought an am relieved the prosecutor agreed it was not justified in my case.”
Markosek was clocked at 53 mph in a 35 mph zone before he was stopped in Wormleysburg, according to charging documents.
The complaint says Markosek had a slight odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and glassy eyes. He told an officer he had two drinks at a nearby restaurant and that he had been taking medication for anxiety.
At the time of a blood draw, police said Markosek had an alcohol level of 0.058%. The state’s DUI limit is 0.08%. In the complaint, the police officer said he believed Markosek was incapable of safe driving.